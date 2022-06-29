Elsy Wameyo announces ‘Nilotic’ EP tour

Elsy Wameyo has announced an Australian tour for later this year, with the Nairobi-born, Adelaide-based rapper, singer and producer playing four dates in August and September.

The run, which will see her joined by her seven-piece live band, will kick off with a hometown show at The Lab in Adelaide on August 5, with a Melbourne show at Northside Records the next day.

Wameyo will perform as part of Darwin Festival on August 19, and wrap up the run at Sydney’s Phoenix Central Park on September 15 as part of the venue’s fifth season program. See ticket information for all shows here.

Wameyo’s tour comes in support of her debut EP ‘Nilotic’. The six-track project was entirely self-produced, and arrived back in April after being previewed with its title track and the single ‘River Nile’. “What you will hear is the journey of a confident, frustrated and sad Elsy attempting to heal within,” Wameyo said of the project when announcing it earlier this year.

Speaking to NME in March, she discussed how her Kenyan heritage had informed the EP, saying: “The whole project is us understanding and knowing who we are, even after everything that has happened that we have experienced.”

In December, Wameyo will also appear as part of the return edition of Lost Paradise Festival, alongside the likes of Arctic Monkeys, Lil Nas X, Jamie xx, PinkPantheress, Genesis Owusu and Spacey Jane.