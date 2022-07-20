Elton John adds five Australia and New Zealand shows to Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour

Elton John will play five special ‘encore’ concerts in Australia and New Zealand next year, extending his ongoing multi-year Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which will mark his final run of shows.

John will kick off the new round of dates in Newcastle, New South Wales on January 10, 2023 before heading to Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane. He will then head to New Zealand show in Christchurch on January 24. He will then fly to Auckland to perform two rescheduled shows on January 27 and 28.

“In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows,” John said when announcing the new dates. “I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you!”

Big news Australia & New Zealand! 🤩 In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I’d perform some encore shows. I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you! Full info at https://t.co/ikmIg8t9zV pic.twitter.com/lLDRaloRKX — Elton John (@eltonofficial) July 19, 2022

Tickets for the newly announced shows in Newcastle, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and Christchurch in New Zealand will go on sale on Monday, August 1 at staggered intervals beginning at 12pm local time. Members of Elton John’s Rocket Club will be able to access the fan club pre-sale on July 28.

Tickets for the rescheduled Auckland shows are available now here beginning at NZD99.

John recently began the UK leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Norwich on June 15. Having first announced the first UK dates for his final ever run of shows in 2018, he had been set to play a run of rescheduled UK headline dates between October and December 2021. However, he was forced to postpone those gigs to 2023 after sustaining a hip injury from an “awkward” fall.

John will have played over 300 shows across five continents by the time the tour concludes in July next year.

In an NME cover story last October, John said that this tour will really be his last, explaining, “It’s something I wanna finish. I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers. At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby.”

He continued, “I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, ‘No more – I’ve had enough.’”

Elton John’s new Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour ‘encore’ concert dates are:

Australia

Tuesday, January 10 – McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, January 13 – AAMI Park, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, January 18 – Allianz Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, January 21 – Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, QLD

New Zealand

Tuesday, January 24 – Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch

Friday, January 27 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (rescheduled)

Saturday, January 28 – Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland (rescheduled)