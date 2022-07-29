Elton John adds three new Australian dates to 2023 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Elton John has added three new Australian dates to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which is set to arrive Down Under next January.

He was already scheduled for seven performances across Australia and New Zealand, but will now be treating fans in Newcastle, Melbourne and Sydney to an extra date in each city.

The additional shows will see John kick off his Australian run at Newcastle’s McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday January 8, with a second show booked for the following night. He’ll then play two shows at Melbourne’s AAMI Park on Friday January 13 and Saturday 14, and two at Sydney’s Allianz Stadium on Tuesday January 17 and Wednesday 18, before wrapping up the Australian leg at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium on Saturday January 21.

Advertisement

From there, he’ll fly to New Zealand for a Tuesday January 24 appearance at Christchurch’s Orangetheory Stadium, finishing the stint with two shows at Auckland’s Mt Smart Stadium on Friday January 27 and Saturday 28.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale Monday August 1, at staggered times. Newcastle, Christchurch and Auckland tickets can be purchased here, with the remaining shows on sale from here.

John first announced his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in 2018, saying he had decided to retire from touring to focus on his family. He managed to make it to Australia in early 2020, but the tour was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of this tour, he will have played 236 shows in Australia over his entire career.

In 2021, John sustained a hip injury from a fall which forced him to reschedule a run of his European and UK tour dates to 2023. Following a return to the stage in New Orleans at the start of the year, the ‘Rocketman’ singer announced a further run of 2022 shows, keeping him busy from May to November.

Speaking to NME about the tour last October, John said: “It’s something I wanna finish. I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers. At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby.”

Elton John’s 2023 Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates are:

JANUARY

Sunday 8 — Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium

Tuesday 10 — Newcastle, McDonald Jones Stadium

Friday 13 — Melbourne, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Saturday 14 — Melbourne, AAMI Park, Melbourne

Tuesday 17 – Sydney, Allianz Stadium

Wednesday 18 – Sydney, Allianz Stadium

Saturday 21 – Brisbane, Suncorp Stadium

Tuesday 24 – Christchurch, Orangetheory Stadium

Friday 27 – Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium

Saturday 28 – Auckland, Mt Smart Stadium