Elton John and Alice Cooper recreate iconic photo at Bernie Taupin’s birthday party

Elton John and Alice Cooper have recreated an iconic photo of the pair and their friends some 50 years after the iconic snap was first taken.

Gathered together to celebrate Bernie Taupin’s 71st birthday in Los Angeles, the trio were also joined by Will & Grace actor Eric McCormack to recreate the memorable photo.

While McCormack was not present in the original shot, he took the role of late comedian Paul Lynde – who was present at Taupin’s 21st birthday in 1971.

“Bernie Taupin’s 21st Birthday and, last night, his 71st,” wrote McCormack as he shared the snaps on Instagram.

“50 years later and I got to be Paul Lynde! 15-year-old me would be losing his mind!”

Elton also took to social media to celebrate the birthday of his long-term songwriter and close friend.

“Celebrating the milestone birthday of my musical soulmate,” wrote Elton. “Happy Birthday Brother, I love you.”

The pair have been joined at the musical hip since 1967 when they both responded to an advertisement placed in the NME from Liberty Records, who were appealing for new songwriters.

They have worked together on the vast majority of Elton’s music since then, with Bernie penning the lyrics for hits such as ‘Rocket Man’, ‘Crocodile Rock’, ‘Tiny Dancer’ and ‘Candle In The Wind’.

Elton recently joined forces with Years & Years’ Olly Alexander to cover Pet Shop Boys‘ ‘It’s A Sin’.

After teasing the live collaboration on social media, the pair took to The O2 Arena stage at the BRIT Awards for a spectacular performance of the 1987 single – which inspired the title of Russell T Davies’ recent drama, starring Alexander.