Elton John and Ed Sheeran to team up with Foy Vance on ‘Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition)’

Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Keith Urban are set to feature on Foy Vance‘s on new single ‘Guiding Light (Anniversary Edition)’.

The new track – which was originally recorded for Vance’s 2013 album ‘Joy Of Nothing’ and features vocals from longtime friend Sheeran – is set for release on November 16 via Gingerbread Man Records for the 10-year anniversary. You can pre-save it here.

“When I wrote ‘Guiding Light’ I was feeling lost in my life due to a loss of family, friendships and reason,” said Vance in a press statement. “The music lit up the darkness. Melody reminded me to keep going no matter how long the road or how pointless it seemed.

“’Guiding Light’ is the person or the thing that brings you back to a safe space, somewhere to lick your wounds and convalesce. To see this song resonate with so many people over the years has truly been a beautiful thing.”

Dear @edsheeran, not sure if you received my message in the wind so I thought I'd send a letter… pic.twitter.com/LitIYz1RPd — Foy Vance (@foyvance) October 30, 2023

The song is also produced by Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid and features vocals from a backing choir.

The anniversary edition of ‘Guiding Light’ will arrive ahead of Vance’s upcoming ‘Regarding The Joy Of Nothing’ UK tour.

In 2015, Vance became Sheeran’s second signing to his label Gingerbread Man Records, and has since released two studio albums, 2016’s ‘The Wild Swan’ and 2021’s ‘Signs Of Life’.

“Foy’s always been an artist I’ve admired since meeting him in 2006,” Sheeran said in a statement at the time. “His vocals are going to blow you away and I can’t wait for you all to hear the record.”

Vance’s previous collaborations with the British singer-songwriter include co-writing ‘Galway Girl’ from 2017 album Divide, along with the he co-wrote the closing track of ‘Subtract’, ‘The Hills of Aberfeldy’.

Tickets for the ‘Joy Of Nothing’ UK and Ireland are on sale now, and you can purchase any remaining ones here.

The ‘Joy Of Nothing’ UK and Ireland tour dates are:

2023

DECEMBER

2 – Killarney, INEC Club

3 – Limerick, Dolans

5 – Galway, Róisín Dubh

6 – Galway, Róisín Dubh

8 – Bangor, City Church

9 – Bangor, City Church

11 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

12 – Bristol, The Fleece

15 – Manchester Band, The Wall

16 – London, Union Chapel

18 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

19 – Glasgow, St. Luke’s