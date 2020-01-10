Though a lineup for Sound Relief 2020 has yet to be confirmed, Elton John and Ed Sheeran are at the top of Michael Gudinski’s list of performers for the huge benefit concerts, the Mushroom Group head revealed today (January 10).

Gudinski went on ABC News earlier today to discuss Sound Relief, which two days ago officially announced its return for 2020 in light of the ongoing Australian bushfire crisis. The charity event was last staged in Sydney and Melbourne in 2009 to fundraise for the victims of the Victorian bushfires and Queensland floods.

When pressed on a lineup announcement, Gudinski – who was a co-organiser of the original Sound Relief concerts – said that he’s “got no one signed up”, but that the two people “at the top of my list” are Elton John, who pledged a $1million donation to bushfire relief earlier this week, and Ed Sheeran.

Earlier in the conversation, Gudinski revealed that he’d received “notes” on the bushfire crisis from Sir Elton and Bruce Springsteen, and shared details of when and where Sound Relief would take place. The event will likely happen in March, and be staged in five cities, including one in New Zealand, he said.

The original Sound Relief benefit took place simultaneously in Sydney and Melbourne. Both those cities have been tipped for Sound Relief 2020 events, as the Herald Sun reported.

Hear Gudinski’s interview here, excerpted by Triple M:

Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment – who struck a joint venture last March, as Billboard reported at the time – were both involved in organising the original Sound Relief concerts. They will collaborate with IMC Music HQ, Live Nation Australia & New Zealand and Secret Sounds on Sound Relief 2020.