Elton John “fondly remembers” dancing with the Queen at Windsor Castle

Elton John has “fondly” remembered the time he danced with Queen Elizabeth II in a new tribute on social media.

The Queen, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, died at her Balmoral estate in Scotland on September 8. She was 96 years old. Her eldest son, the former Prince Of Wales, immediately became King Charles III.

Yesterday (September 19) Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in London, marking the end of a 10-day period of mourning in the UK. She was later buried at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at Windsor Castle.

To mark the occasion, Elton John shared two images of himself meeting the Queen and recalled the times he had spent with her. “Today I’ll be joining the rest of the world in remembering Her Majesty The Queen,” he wrote in the caption.

“My own memories of her are filled with joy and admiration. The Queen honoured me with a CBE, a knighthood and the Companion of Honour. I was lucky enough to perform at three of her Jubilees. They were always joyous and humbling experiences.”

John continued: “But it was the moments out of the public eye that I will most fondly remember her for; dancing together to ‘Rock Around the Clock’ at Windsor Castle or experiencing her great wit, warmth and humour first hand.

“She served with grace and dedication, and she will be sorely missed.” You can see the post below.

The legendary musician first paid tribute to the Queen upon her death being announced earlier this month. During his concert in Toronto, Canada on September 8, he said: “She was an inspiring presence to be around — I’ve been around her and she was fantastic.

“She led the country through some of our greatest and darkest moments with grace, decency and a genuine care and warmth.”

John added: “I send my love to her family and her loved ones. She will be missed, but her spirit lives on and we celebrate her life tonight with music — OK?”

Among those to have attended Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral yesterday were Killing Eve star Sandra Oh and Peep Show actor Sophie Winkleman.

The former was at the ceremony as part of the Canadian delegation as a member of the Order of Canada while Winkleman, who famously played Big Suze on the long-running sitcom, is actually a member of the Royal family because she’s married to Lord Frederick Windsor, making her title Lady Frederick Windsor.

Meanwhile, Black Sabbath‘s Geezer Butler also paid his respects, as did Victoria Beckham and Barack Obama.