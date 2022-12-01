Elton John for Glastonbury? Fans speculate after he teases “one final date”

Elton John has added fuel to rumours that he will headline Glastonbury Festival 2023 after saying that he has “one final date to announce”.

The pop legend is currently on his final ever ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road‘ tour, which he has vowed will be his last ever live shows before he retires from performing. He’s due to complete the run of UK dates next spring.

John shared an image via his Instagram Stories yesterday (November 30) of himself standing in front of a crowd accompanied by the caption: “One final date to announce…”

He then followed up that Story post with another in which he wrote: “Rocket Man is incoming.”

Rumours of John headlining the world-renowned UK festival were reignited earlier this year. Speculation mounted when a handful of Paris dates were rescheduled from June 2022 to June 2023.

The Paris dates, which were originally from June 17-18, 2022, will now happen on June 21, June 27 and June 28, 2023, leaving a perfect gap in his schedule for Glastonbury. The main part of the 2023 edition of the festival takes place from June 23-25, 2023, leaving him free throughout the Glastonbury weekend.

Currently, John is booked to end his ‘Farewell…’ tour with a show at Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden on July 8, 2023.

Some fans responded to the Glasto Feed Fest Twitter account today (December 1) to share their own thoughts about the possibility of John headlining. One suggested that “he’s going to be on the legends spot”, while another commented that he will be “Pyramid Headliner for sure” if confirmed for Glastonbury 2023.

The BBC Glastonbury Twitter feed also added further fuel to the rumours by sharing the tweet: “We caught a stunning shot of @glastonbury on our webcam yesterday. Click the link below and hit ‘best shots’ to take a look…”

When viewers click on the link, a rocket can be seen in the sky above the Pyramid stage.

We caught a stunning shot of @glastonbury on our webcam yesterday 👀



Click the link below and hit ‘best shots’ to take a look…https://t.co/m3z17JEkST — BBC Glastonbury (@bbcglasto) December 1, 2022

Speaking to NME last year for a Big Read cover feature around the release of his new collaborative album ‘The Lockdown Sessions’, John said that he was determined to finish his ‘Farewell…’ tour – and that it will also certainly be his last.

“It’s something I wanna finish,” he told NME. “I’m looking forward to doing it and going out on the high that we were on – we were an express train that hit the buffers. At the moment I finish supposedly in 2023, in the summer, by which time I’ll be 76 – and that’s it, baby.

“I can’t wait to do it and have a great time, and I can’t wait to finish and say, ‘No more – I’ve had enough.’”

Of his plans for the future, John added: “I will do records and I’ll do my radio show, but as far as schlepping and doing shows? I’ve had enough applause. I wanna be with my family. I wanna be with my boys.”

He added: “I’ll still be creative, but I don’t want to spend the rest of my life flying here, flying there. I can’t do any more than I’ve done now and save for the odd charity thing that may come up, that’s it for me.”

In other news, John has joined Coldplay’s Chris Martin to appear on Shania Twain’s ‘Come On Over’ 25th anniversary album.