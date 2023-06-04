Elton John is “a little intimidated” by Glastonbury

Elton John has admitted that he’s “a little intimidated” by the prospect of headlining Glastonbury Festival 2023 this month.

The legendary singer and pianist will top the bill on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset on Sunday, June 25.

In an interview with BBC London, John admitted that he was feeling trepidation ahead of the performance, saying: “I’m a little, not frightened, but I’m a little intimidated by it because I haven’t played there, I haven’t been there.”

However, he told Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2 that the opportunity to headline Glastonbury has “come at the right time. I’m a great believer in serendipity and fate – this is the most wonderful way to sign off in England. They’ve been wonderful. Emily [Eavis, festival co-organiser]’s been fantastic.”

John went on to say that his Glastonbury show will have a “different setlist” to the rest of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour, which wraps up in the UK on June 18.

“It’s gonna be much different,” the musician told Mills. “I’ve got guests who I can’t tell you who they are. But it’s gonna be wonderful – I’m really looking forward to it.”

John will top the bill at Glastonbury 2023 alongside Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses. Other confirmed acts include Lizzo, Wizkid, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Lana Del Rey and The War On Drugs.

This week, the BBC announced details of its coverage of the 2023 festival. This week (May 30), the full line-up and stage times were also shared, with new names added including Queens Of The Stone Age and Rick Astley.