Sir Elton John assembled some of the biggest names in music to perform live from their homes last night in a televised concert to raise money for the coronavirus relief effort.

The hour-long living room concert saw performances from the likes of Billie Eilish, Dave Grohl, Green Day‘s Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Sam Smith,and many more.

Grohl performed an acoustic rendition of ‘My Hero’, while Billie Joe Armstrong delivered a stripped back take on ‘Boulevard of Broken Dreams’.

Advertisement

Introducing his performance, Grohl said: “I hope you’re staying healthy. If you love someone let them know, if you’re thankful for someone, tell them. I’d like to dedicate this song to all the people out there on the frontlines that are doing their best to get us through all of this.”

Armstrong also said it was a “stressful time”, but described the performance as an “honour.”

Eilish was also joined by her brother Finneas to perform a special acoustic rendition of ‘Bad Guy’.

The show came hours after US President Donald Trump announced he was extending the national shutdown to April 30.

Advertisement

After the performance, Elton ended the show with a message to fans.

He said: “Stay safe, cherish your loved ones and when this is all over and done with, I’ll be out there playing for you again.”

Last night, it was confirmed that Alan Merrill, The Arrows frontman and one of the songwriters of ‘I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll’, died from complications caused by coronavirus.