Elton John launches ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ Marmite to benefit AIDs Foundation

Elton John has joined forces with Marmite to launch a limited-edition jar – with proceeds being donated to an AIDs charity.

News of the collaboration was revealed earlier today (November 6), when Sir Elton re-shared a post from the official Marmite Instagram page. In the image, the new limited-edition jar is seen featuring artwork inspired by the cover of his iconic 1973 album.

The project not only marks the 50th anniversary of the legendary singer, songwriter and pianist’s seventh studio album, but also sees the two join forces to help raise funds for the artist’s own charity, dedicated to supporting those with AIDs.

Advertisement

“We’re back and ready to spread the love with a new ELTON JOHN LIMITED-EDITION Marmite jar in partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation,” read the caption.

“Our latest collaboration celebrates the 50th anniversary of the ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’ album and is available to buy now in Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.”

In the update, the company also confirms that the new jar “marks the start of a THREE YEAR, $1 million partnership” between Marmite and the Elton John AIDs Foundation, which will run until 2025 and continue to “ensure ongoing support for individuals impacted by HIV”.

Check out the full post below, and you can find the limited-edition run of Marmite in Sainsbury’s stores across the UK. Similarly, visit here to find out more about the Elton John AIDs Foundation.

The collaboration with the Marmite isn’t the first time that Sir Elton has drawn attention to those struggling with AIDs in recent months.

Advertisement

This comes as the renowned pop icon recently thanked Madonna for a “heartfelt” tribute to AIDs victims during her ‘Celebration Tour’.

“We’re deeply moved by the heartfelt tribute from @madonna during her Celebration Tour performance of ‘Live to Tell’, honouring the 40.4million people we’ve lost to AIDs,” he told his 4.7million followers on Instagram in a post last month.

“Thank you, Madonna, for your advocacy and compassion, and for raising important awareness of the ongoing mission to end AIDS.”

In other Elton John news, the musician spoke out against Suella Braverman’s calls to ban LGBTQ+ asylum seekers from coming to the UK earlier this year, and accused her of “legitimising hate and violence”.

More recently, however, he gave an induction speech for his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin at the 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony last Friday (November 3), and confirmed that the two have recorded a new album together.