Elton John praises Sam Fender and Christine & The Queens: “They encourage you to do better things”

Elton John has praised the likes of Sam Fender and Christine & The Queens, revealing that performing with both artists has encouraged him to do “better things”.

The music icon, who has been a continued fan of both acts since the start of their career, praised them once again as he marked the 250th episode of his Rocket Hour show on Apple Music.

“I’ve got to play with Christine, she did an Apple Festival at the Roundhouse with me and I sang ‘Tilted’ and she sang ‘Tiny Dancer’,” he said.

He went on to recall his duet with Sam Fender earlier this year, after inviting the Tyneside singer to his Oscars party in February.

“He played at our Oscar Party in Los Angeles earlier in the year, and I sang ‘Will We Talk?’ with him, so it’s great playing with these young artists because they’re so good and they give you so much adrenaline and they encourage you to do better things yourself,” Elton admitted.

He also opened up on the first time he heard Fender’s ‘Dead Boys’ – which tackles male suicide.

“Sam Fender, ‘Dead Boys.’ I remember the first time I heard that, I was in the car driving up to London and I just practically stopped the car because it was so good,” he said.

Fender previously praised Elton’s commitment to new artists, telling NME: “I was talking about Big Thief the other day and wasn’t expecting him to know them. But he was like ‘U.F.O.F’ is a great album! His finger’s on the pulse and he listens to everything. Some boy!”

Last week, Elton confirmed the rescheduled UK and European dates for his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’.

The iconic musician had been due to perform farewell shows in London, Birmingham, Liverpool, Manchester, Aberdeen, Glasgow and Leeds throughout November and December this year, but the dates have been shelved due to coronavirus.