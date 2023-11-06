Elton John reveals he’s completed a new album with Bernie Taupin

Sir Elton John has revealed that he has completed a new album with the help of his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

The renowned singer, songwriter and pianist announced the news at the recent class of 2023 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Ceremony, which saw Taupin inducted after nearly 60 years of collaborating with Sir Elton.

Making a speech at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn last Friday (November 3) to present the award to Taupin, the musician said (via Rolling Stone): “Our success story is what it is, you all know… Through the years we grew and we grew and we grew.”

He continued: “We climbed mountains that we never thought were possible to climb, and we scaled heights that we never thought were possible to scale. And throughout that time, we never ever really had an argument.”

“He was disgusted with my behaviour, yes, that’s a given. But to this day, we are still growing as a partnership,” he added, then confirming that the duo have just completed a new album together in Los Angeles. Find the speech below.

The confirmation by Sir Elton comes after Taupin recently teased new music was in the works.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Taupin talked about becoming an inductee to the prestigious hall back in May. Here, he hinted that a new project was underway, telling the outlet: “We’ve got some plans laid that can’t really be discussed right now.”

So far, details on the forthcoming album – including the title and release date – remain sparse, although more information is set to be announced soon.

His speech at the class of 2023 ceremony isn’t the first time that Sir Elton has used the stage at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame to celebrate the work of Taupin.

At his own induction back in 1994, Sir Elton called Taupin onto the stage and handed him the award, stating: “Without him, the journey would not have been possible.”

“I kind of feel like cheating standing here accepting this,” he added in his speech, nearly three decades ago. “Without Bernie Taupin, there wouldn’t have been any Elton John at all. And I would like him to come up and give this to him.”

Elsewhere at Friday’s ceremony, Taupin went on to celebrate artists such as Howlin’ Wolf to Merle Haggard in his speech, and also referred to the recent criticism around Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner, and his controversial comments to The New York Times.

“Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, are you listening?” Taupin said in his speech.

“I acknowledge all these people because they and so many others are why I write. I guess you could say I’m being inducted as a paradox, perhaps, but either way, I’m honoured to be in the class of 2023, alongside such a group of profoundly articulate women and outstanding articulate black artists.”

Others to be inducted for the Class of 2023 include Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Rage Against the Machine, Willie Nelson, George Michael and The Spinners.