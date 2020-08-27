Elton John: “You look at most of the records in the charts – they’re not real songs”

Elton John has criticised modern pop music claiming that “proper songs” have become “too sophisticated” for the UK charts.

John said he was a big fan of Father John Misty and Conan Gray because they write their own songs.

He told BBC Radio 6 Music: “(Misty) reminds me a little bit of me the way he writes songs.

“Conan’s from America and he’s the only person in the American Spotify Top 50 to actually write the song without anybody else.

“Everybody else there’s four or five writers on (a track). You look at most of the records in the charts – they’re not real songs. They’re bits and pieces and it’s nice to hear someone write a proper song.”

He continued: “I like people who write songs. And there’s plenty of people that do but a lot of them don’t get played on the radio because they’re too sophisticated and we get songs made by a computer all the time and I’m not interested in that.”

The iconic singer-songwriter also confirmed that he will go back on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ once the coronavirus pandemic eases.

”Oh of course I’m going straight out there again. When and where, I don’t know. I mean know where – but I don’t know when. I’ll definitely be out there yes,” he said.

”I mean we were half way through the tour and then you know, that was it and we’re on a hiatus and it’s like marking time but we’re no different to anybody else.

”And as hard as it is and as frustrating as it is for me and the band it’s much more frustrating for the people who are in the crew, who depend on their livelihoods for working like that and for people at the venues and you know it just rolls, trickles down to people who do the catering – everybody’s affected by it and unfortunately we’re going to be the last people to go back to work because we play in large venues.”