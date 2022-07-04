Elton John used to manage Sky Ferreira

It’s been revealed that Elton John was once the manager of Sky Ferreira, working with the pop star before the release of her 2012 EP ‘Ghost’.

In 2012, Ferreira appeared on the cover of V Magazine alongside Charli XCX and Grimes, and was interviewed by John. Now, speaking about how that came about in a new interview with V, Ferreira said: “At the time, I was working with him, and he was managing me.”

“I was being managed by Elton John right before ‘Everything is Embarrassing’. I’m still shocked by it. It definitely helped to have Elton [by my side] because everyone in my label was scared of him,” she continued.

In May, Ferreira returned with her first new track in over three years.

In an interview with Vulture, Ferreira explained that ‘Don’t Forget’ “wasn’t supposed to be apocalyptic, but in some ways it is. I did see fire, and I also saw a place between heaven and hell, that sort of vibe. But not in a biblical sense.”

“I felt very stifled for a long time, and I still do,” she added. “It’s not that I wanted to burn people’s houses on fire or something; it is a little more symbolic. It’s about being put in these situations for a long time. It’s a bit of freeing myself, but not in the most conventional way. Because I don’t feel free, necessarily.”

Ferreira has also given an update on second album ‘Masochism’. The follow-up to the singer’s 2013 debut LP ‘Night Time, My Time’ has been teased on and off for more than half a decade but the singer recently told NME that “it’s basically done for the most part, it’s just that some parts need to be re-recorded. Just the finishing touches, really.”

Speaking to V Magazine, she explained that she “literally had [‘Masochism’] in my mind since 2014. It’s gone through a lot of different phases of what it should be but I’m not glad that it took this long, because I didn’t want it to sleep this long. I wasn’t allowed to release anything, to be straightforward. I was basically shelved without anyone outwardly saying it, but they were doing it. I wasn’t allowed to really do anything and it didn’t really make sense.”

Last month, Ferreira played London as part of the Grace Jones-curated Meltdown festival.

In a four-star review of the gig, NME wrote: “It’s a real treat to have her back. From the scuzzy synth-pop romp of ‘Boys’ to new wave perfection of ‘You’re Not The One’ and the electro-R&B jam of ‘I Blame Myself’, Sky’s set effortlessly and immediately reminds her howling adorers of what a treasure trove ‘Night Time…’ really was, and what it feels like to be in the presence of a true pop star.”