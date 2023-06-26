Elton John’s Glastonbury 2023 set breaks BBC viewing records

Elton John‘s headline set at Glastonbury 2023 last night (June 25) broke viewing figures on the BBC, with millions watching across the UK.

The legendary singer-songwriter played what seems to be his last ever UK show on Worthy Farm, bringing a hit-packed set to one of the biggest crowds the Pyramid Stage has ever seen.

Now, according to overnights.tv (via The Independent), the set was watched by 7.3million viewers across the BBC, three times that which saw Paul McCartney headline last year and the most-viewed set on television in the festival’s history.

The other two headliners, Guns N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys attracted a viewership of 1million and 1.5million respectively.

During the show, John was joined by Gabriels frontman Jacob Lusk, up-and-comer Stephen Sanchez, Rina Sawayama and The Killers’ Brandon Flowers, though rumours prior to the set included Britney Spears.

Reviewing Elton John’s Glastonbury set, NME wrote: “Look at that setlist – it can’t be improved. As previously promised, the ending segment of the show saw “all hell break loose”. ‘Crocodile Rock’, massive. ‘Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting’, feral. ‘I’m Still Standing’, the summit. ‘Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me’, dedicated to George Michael on what would have been his 60th birthday.

“We were spoiled tonight. Flares light the sky, friends hold one another and an epic firework finale sees us into a monumental closer of ‘Rocket Man’. His one stage move (rising from the piano, arms outstretched, and smiling) is all he needs. The songs and his heart do the rest. Everyone here is on his side. Go on Reg.”

