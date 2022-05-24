Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks and more to feature on ‘Elvis’ biopic soundtrack

Eminem, Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks and Jack White are among those who will feature on the soundtrack for Elvis, the upcoming Presley biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann that’s set to arrive in theatres next month.

The soundtrack will also include “original songs and recordings” by Presley himself along with the film’s star, Austin Butler. Cee Lo Green will join Eminem on a song, while Swae Lee and Diplo will also unite. Elsewhere on the compilation will be songs from Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, Måneskin, Pnau and more.

Also among the names is Kacey Musgraves, who recently revealed she recorded a rendition of Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ for the soundtrack. One song has already been released from the film’s soundtrack thus far – Doja Cat‘s ‘Vegas’ arrived earlier this month.

A release date is yet to be revealed for the soundtrack, but the film itself is set to arrive on June 24. See the full contributor list for the soundtrack below.

Set to premiere tomorrow (May 25) at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, Elvis will chronicle the life and career of Presley, particularly focusing on his complex relationship with manager Colonel Tom Parker, played by Tom Hanks.

According to an official synopsis, the film delves into the pair’s complex dynamic over two decades, “from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the evolving cultural landscape and loss of innocence in America”.

Elvis also stars Helen Thompson as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh as his father Vernon and Olivia DeJonge as wife Priscilla Presley. Other cast members include Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Josh McConville.

Earlier this month, Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, took to social media to praise the film, saying that she’d seen it twice. “Let me tell you that it is nothing short of spectacular. Absolutely exquisite,” Presley wrote on Twitter. “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart & soul beautifully.”