Elvis Costello and The Attractions are releasing a new box set collection of their classic album, ‘Armed Forces’.

The iconic 1979 album is getting a reissue on November 6 and will include demos, B-sides and seven notebooks with new linear notes from Costello.

As well as this, the boxset will include handwritten lyrics, rare photos and nine pieces of vinyl. There will be three each of 12″ LPs, 10″ LPs and 7″ singles.

In addition to the original album, it will also feature ‘Live at Hollywood High & Elsewhere 1978’, ‘Europe ’79 – Live at Pinkpop’, ‘Riot at the Regent – Live in Sydney ’78’, and ‘Christmas in the Dominion – Live 24th December ’78’. The demos and B-sides collection included in the collection is called ‘Sketches for Emotional Fascism.’

You can watch a video for the new collection below:

Back in August, Costello announced his next album ‘Hey Clockface’ which arrives on October 30 via Concord.

Costello made the announcement whilst sharing new song ‘We Are All Cowards Now.’ It followed the release of ‘No Flag’, a protest song Costello shared in June and ‘Hetty O’Hara Confidential’ which arrived in July. Both will appear on Costello’s new album.

The album will feature Costello’s longtime band member Steve Nieve, together with Bill Frisell, Nels Cline, Mickaél Gasche, Pierre-François ‘Titi’ Dufour and more.

Speaking about the new album, Costello said: “I sang live on the studio floor, directing from the vocal booth. We cut nine songs in two days. We spoke very little. Almost everything the musicians played was a spontaneous response to the song I was singing. I’d had a dream of recording in Paris like this, one day.”

He added: “I wanted the record to be vivid, whether the songs demanded playing that was loud and jagged or intimate and beautiful.”

Last year, Costello was awarded an O.B.E for “services to music” in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List. “To be honest, I’m pretty tickled to receive this acknowledgement for my ‘Services To Music’, as it confirms my long held suspicion nobody really listens to the words in songs or the outcome might have been somewhat different.”