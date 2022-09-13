Elvis Costello & the Imposters announce Australian headline dates for 2023

Elvis Costello & the Imposters have announced headline shows in Sydney and Melbourne next year, coinciding with their appearance at the 2023 edition of Byron Bay Bluesfest.

After playing at Bluesfest over the Easter Long Weekend in April, the group will play two shows at the Sydney Opera House, on April 9 and 10. On April 13, Costello and the Imposters will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow (September 15) at 9am AEST.

The band – Costello, Steve Nieve, Pete Thomas, Davey Faragher – will be joined on the run by guest guitarist Charlie Sexton, and will be playing songs from Costello’s 32nd album, ‘The Boy Named If’, which arrived earlier this year. In a statement announcing the tour, Costello said the new songs have “caused the hits and headlines of the repertoire to either ring out anew or fight for their place in the show”.

Advertisement

Last month, Costello was part of the first line-up announcement for next year’s edition of Bluesfest – set to return to Byron Events Farm in Tyagarah between April 6 to 10 next year.

The bill for next year’s event also includes international acts like Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams, plus homegrown artists like Gang of Youths, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, Tash Sultana and Xavier Rudd.

Elvis Costello & the Imposters’ 2023 Australian headline dates are:

APRIL

Sunday 9, Monday 10 – Sydney, Opera House

Thursday 13 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre