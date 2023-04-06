Elvis Costello & The Imposters drop out of Bluesfest due to COVID-19, push Australian tour to 2024

Elvis Costello & The Imposters have revealed they will no longer be appearing at this year’s Byron Bay Bluesfest, with “a key member” of the band having come down with COVID-19.

Costello and his band were due to perform at the festival today (April 6) and tomorrow (April 7), with headlining sideshows in Sydney and Melbourne. Although these have all been wiped from the itinerary, a run of postponed dates has already been confirmed, with confirmation that Costello and co. will be one of the headliners at Bluesfest 2024.

Next year’s Bluesfest will be held over the long weekend of Thursday March 28 to Monday April 1 – it’s likely Costello’s set(s) will take place early in the schedule, with his first sideshow in Sydney booked in for Sunday March 31. He’ll play two more dates in the NSW capital – Monday April 1 and Tuesday 2, all three taking place at the Sydney Opera House – with a sole Melbourne show locked in for Thursday April 4 at the Palais Theatre.

Tickets to the postponed shows will remain valid for next year’s dates – with new tickets available here – however refunds will also be available for those unable to make it along.

In a statement shared alongside the news, Costello said: “We are so disappointed not to be returning to the stages at Byron Bay, where we had plans to surprise you with a few friends joining the show.

“It is maddening these unfortunate but unavoidable circumstances mean that our three sold-out nights at the Sydney Opera House and a return to the Palais in St. Kilda must also be rescheduled. We are so sorry for any inconvenience and hope that the wait will seem worthwhile when we return.”

Elvis Costello & The Imposters’ 2024 Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

TBC – Byron Bay, Bluesfest

Sunday 31 – Sydney, Opera House

APRIL

Monday 1 – Sydney, Opera House

Tuesday 2 – Sydney, Opera House

Thursday 4 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre