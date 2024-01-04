Elvis Presley hologram show Elvis Evolution to premiere in London

A new Elvis Presley hologram show is set to premiere in London this year.

Elvis Evolution will make its bow in the capital in November. The “immersive concert experience” will use AI and hologram technology to create a life size digital hologram of the legendary star from home video footage and personal photos.

The show is a collaboration between Elvis’ estate, Authentic Brands Group and UK-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality.

Advertisement

It promises to be a “jaw-dropping concert experience” where the Elvis hologram “will perform iconic moments in musical history on a UK stage for the first time”.

Andrew McGuinness, chief executive of Layered Reality, said of the news: “Elvis Evolution is a next-generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley.

“Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit there and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket-list item for Elvis fans and admirers around the world; people can step into the world of Elvis, walk in his shoes and celebrate his extraordinary musical legacy.”

After its opening in London, future versions of the show are planned to open in Las Vegas, Tokyo and Berlin.

Shows at the TBA venue in central London will be followed by after parties in an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar featuring live music, DJs and performances.

Advertisement

The announcement of Elvis Evolution follows the launch of ABBA Hologram show ABBA Voyage in 2022.

The avatar concert experience – which is continuing to run until at least November 2024 at the 3,000-capacity ABBA Arena in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park – was revealed to have boosted London’s economy with nearly £323million in spending turnover within a one year period. There are plans reported for the concert experience to be taken on a world tour.

In a five-star review of ABBA Voyage, NME described the concert as an “epic avatar mega-mix from a brave new world”. It added: “Ageing rockers and poppers are bound to imitate the idea, but it’ll be a struggle to come close to the experience of ABBA Voyage.”