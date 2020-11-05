Emalia shares sultry new single ‘IOU’ featuring Guapdad 4000

Emalia has today (November 6) released her fourth original single of the year, the sultry ‘IOU’. The track features US rapper Gupadad 4000, best known as a member of hip hop outfit Zoink Gang.

‘IOU’ is produced by Andy Hopkins and ARIA-winner One Above (Hilltop Hoods, Allday) and is set to appear on Emalia’s debut EP, due for a 2021 release. The track follows on from Emalia’s previous singles ‘2am Habit’, ‘Who?’ and ‘Suga Rush’.

Listen to ‘IOU’ below.

“‘IOU’ is my sexy, fun, care-free anthem on my upcoming EP,” Emalia said in a press statement.

“I wanted to make something that felt empowering to me, something with a boss beat. As soon as we started on that bass line, the chorus came to me in 5 minutes, lyrics and all.”

“I wrote it about pleasure, about lovers keeping each other satisfied,” she added.

“Female pleasure is also something that is becoming less and less of a taboo topic, and I wanted to be part of the movement to talk about that unashamedly and bring awareness to female satisfaction.”

In August, Emalia appeared as part of YouTube’s Music Sessions series. Each episode saw one up-and-coming artist perform on the same live-stream as a more seasoned contemporary. For her episode, Emalia performed alongside Jessica Mauboy.