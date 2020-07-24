Emalia shares third single for 2020, ‘Suga Rush’

Emalia has shared her third single of 2020, ‘Suga Rush.’

The track, released today (July 24), is the Sydney-based singer’s fourth single overall. Thom Crawford and One Above produced the track, and also served as the track’s writers.

Listen to it below:

Advertisement

Per a press release, Emalia said that the track describes “a toxic love you just keep coming back to.”

“It’s sexy, it’s addictive, it’s affecting you in all the wrong ways just as much as it is the right ways,” she said.

“[I]t’s the epitome of dangerous temptation.”

‘Suga Rush’ follows on from Emalia’s recently released “trilogy” of singles: ‘Prima Donna,’ ‘2am Habit’ and ‘Who?.’ The three tracks, released between November 2019 and April 2020, were the first of Emalia’s career and were thematically linked.

Earlier this month (July 3), Canberran producer Taka Perry enlisted Emalia as a featured artist for his ‘Like A Version’ appearance. Perry performed a cover of Kanye West’s 2004 single ‘Jesus Walks,’ which featured Emalia on backing vocals as well as A. GIRL and Gia Vorne.

Advertisement

Taka Perry also performed an original as part of ‘Like A Version,’ playing a rendition of his track ‘Only U’.

Emalia reportedly plans to release her as-yet-untitled debut EP later this year.

‘Suga Rush’ is out now via Sony Music Australia.