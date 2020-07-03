HTRK share double A-side single ‘Real Headfuck’ / ‘Reverse Déjà Vu’

HTRK have shared a new double A-side single, entitled ‘Real Headfuck’ / ‘Reverse Déjà Vu’, in time for Bandcamp’s revenue waiver day.

The dreamy new songs were recorded just this week in a Dandenong Ranges studio, before being engineered and mastered by frequent collaborator Rafael Anton Irisarri in New York. Conrad Standish, formerly of The Devastations, plays bass on ‘Real Headfuck’; ‘Reverse Déjà Vu’ is dedicated to American author and the duo’s friend Blake Butler.

The single artwork by JCS features simple computer text of the song titles with some very retro manual emojis. Listen to the new songs below:

<a href="http://htrk.bandcamp.com/album/real-headfuck-reverse-d-j-vu">ヾ(⌐■_■)ノ♪ *･ﾟ✧ ✧ﾟ*ヽReal Headfuck ♪ *♪ Reverse Déjà Vu *:･ﾟ by HTRK</a>

It’s the second release from HTRK this week. On Tuesday (June 30), they shared the Bandcamp-exclusive EP, ‘Lilac’. It featured “experiments and remixes” taken from the recording sessions for their 2014 album ‘Psychic 9-5 Club’.

It’s part of a string of relatively obscure releases from HTRK on Bandcamp in recent months. Back in March, the band uploaded their 2014 vinyl-only EP ‘Body Lotion’, along with a rarities collection of tracks recorded over the past decade.

2019 saw HTRK release two full length albums, ‘Venus in Leo’ and ‘Over the Rainbow’. The latter was a soundtrack to Jeffrey Peixoto’s documentary of the same name about Scientology.