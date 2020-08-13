Salarymen release ’70s pop-inspired single, ‘Runaway’

Sydney-based indie-rock duo Salarymen have returned with a new song, ‘Runaway’.

The follow-up to their April single, ‘That Man’, the pair discussed the inspiration behind ‘Runaway’ in a press release, saying, “At its heart, ‘Runaway’ is our take on a cheesy love song.

“The world is going through some scary times at the moment, and this year has been very overwhelming – this song is about desperately wanting to be free of that,” they said.

Combining elements of ’70s pop and modern indie-rock in the track, Salarymen added, “We also really challenged ourselves to explore new territory for this track, and bought some new analogue synths especially for it.”

The band have also released an accompanying music video, directed and edited by Todd Stephen Logan. The clip was shot in Sydney’s Royal National Park and features analogue visuals that capture the nostalgia of vintage film.

“With the accompanying visuals, we really wanted to channel this idea of escapism and give the impression of being in a dream,” Salarymen said.

Watch the official music video for ‘Runaway’ below:

To celebrate the release of ‘Runaway’, Salarymen have also announced a single launch, to take place on Saturday, August 29 at The Vanguard in Sydney. Click here to purchase tickets