Emeli Sandé “happier than ever” after coming out

Emeli Sandé has said she’s “happier than ever” after coming out and talking publicly about falling in love with a pianist she met when she was studying classical music.

Speaking to Metro, Sandé revealed the pair met “through music” and now feels like “she’s the one for life”.

Sandé previously married longtime boyfriend marine biologist Adam Gouraguine in 2012 but the pair separated in 2014. When asked if she now identifies as bisexual, Sandé said: “I’m not sure what I identify as but I guess so. I just feel like I should fall in love with whoever I fall in love with.

Advertisement

“For me, true love and having love in your life makes everything fit into place. I definitely feel happier than ever. It feels great.”

Following the interview, Sandé took to social media to thank fans “for your acceptance and kind wishes.”

“It’s taken me many years to find the strength to be myself. I’ve struggled for a long time to accept myself as I am. I’m so lucky to have found my soul mate Yoana, she’s such an extraordinary woman! Falling in love with her gave me the strength I needed! Feels so good to be in love and I feel happier than ever.

“Feels like a huge weight has been lifted, here’s to a new beginning in truth and happiness,” she wrote.

Advertisement

In other news, Emeli Sandé revealed that she lost her voice before last week’s (March 29) ‘Concert For Ukraine’ and had to mime her performance of recent single ‘Brighter Days’.

The two-hour benefit show in Birmingham was held to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Broadcast on ITV, it was expected to raise over £3million, but has already well passed the £10m mark.