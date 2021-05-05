Emerson Snowe announces new EP, ‘Emerson Snowe’s Splatterpunk’

Emerson Snowe has announced the forthcoming arrival of his new EP ‘Emerson Snowe’s Splatterpunk’, due out next month.

The five-track record will be released through Liberation on June 23. Coinciding with the announcement, Snowe has released a new single ‘You’re My Boy, Baby!’. The dreamy, synth-laden rock track reflects on the end of a long-term relationship between Snowe and an ex-partner, complete with some fairly literal lyrics.

“My ex-partner wanted to break it off, and I accepted it. I figured if that’s what they wanted, then there was no use in trying to change someone’s frame of mind when that has already made its way into it,” Snowe said in a statement.

“Maybe that wasn’t the best way to go about it from my side, but mentally at that time I was already so exhausted because of other issues in my life.”

The accompanying film clip, filmed and edited by Snowe and Miriam Marlene Waldner, was shot in Tokyo back in 2019 and sees the singer roaming the city.

“Tokyo and Japanese culture has always been something I’ve been hugely inspired by. The horror movies in particular are so influential to me that I knew we had to shoot there,” he said.

Watch the clip for ‘You’re My Boy, Baby!’ below:

‘Emerson Snowe’s Splatterpunk’ follows on from his debut EP, ‘That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll’, which arrived back in 2019. The new track comes months after the EP’s lead single, ‘Frankenstein’, released back in February.

The ‘Emerson Snowe’s Splatterpunk’ tracklist:

1. ‘Frankenstein’

2. ‘You’re My Boy, Baby!’

3. ‘Home Sweet Home’

4. ‘Man, It Don’t Matter (What They Say)’

5. ‘Goodnight Sleepwalker’