Emerson Snowe shares cover of King Krule’s ‘Alone, Omen 3’

Brisbane singer-songwriter Emerson Snowe, aka Jarron Mahon, has shared a cover of King Krule‘s ‘Alone, Omen 3’, alongside an accompanying music video.

The footage was shot by King Krule – aka Archy Marshall – himself and Miriam Marlene Waldner, with Marshall also supplying background footage. Watch it below:

Mahon, who currently resides in Berlin, has supported King Krule, Ariel Pink and GUM across their Australian national tours. He also performed at Brisbane’s BIGSOUND, where he managed to take home the 2018 Levi’s Music Prize.

In 2019, Mahon played sets at SXSW and The Great Escape, including headline shows across the UK, Europe and Australia in support of his debut EP, ‘That’s Rock ‘n’ Roll’.

In April this year, King Krule performed a half-hour set as part of Jehnny Beth‘s Echoes series. Eight songs were performed during the taping, six of which appear on the musician’s new record.

Marshall’s latest album, ‘Man Alive!’, dropped in February, following his last full-length ‘The OOZ’ in 2017.

NME rated the album four stars, describing it as “the most uplifting King Krule album yet”.

“The Krulean gloom is beginning to lift,” the review states, adding that “with this newfound paternal responsibility and a more optimistic worldview in place, Marshall’s creativity is shining for all the world to see.”