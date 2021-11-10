Emily Ratajkowski says she “didn’t want to write” essay accusing Robin Thicke of groping her

Emily Ratajkowski has reflected on her essay in which she accused Robin Thicke of groping her, saying she “didn’t want to write” it, due to the headlines it would make.

Last month, the model accused Thicke of groping her breasts without consent while on the set of 2013’s ‘Blurred Lines’ music video.

An essay about the incident appears in Ratajkowski’s forthcoming book, My Body, and a leaked excerpt appeared in The Sunday Times recently.

In the excerpt, Ratajkowski said she initially had no issue with being nude for the edited and unrated versions of the music video. However, at one point the model claims Thicke “returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with me”.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke,” Ratajkowski wrote in the book.

Discussing the fallout from the excerpt being leaked, and the experience of writing the essay, Ratajkowski told ET: “I’m feeling OK now that the book’s about to be available. I feel really happy with the way that people are talking about the book and I’m very much looking forward to the public having access to it.”

She added that the essay is “the one that I’m the most nervous to put out in the world, but it sort of already happened, is ‘Blurred Lines’ because I just didn’t want to write it because I knew the headlines that were going to come out of it. That it would turn into this juicy bit of gossip.

“And that the other more nuanced, or even just the nuance of that particular story, would be lost in the media frenzy.”

Thicke has not publicly shared any comments on the allegations.

Ratajkowski said she did not make the allegations public earlier because she did not want to think about it, and wanted to protect the workplace environment Martel fostered on set with the other models. It was Martel who convinced Ratajkowski – who has previously said she “wasn’t into the idea at all at first” – to join the project.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.