Emily Wurramara and Barkaa on lineup for First Nations music conference BLAKSOUND

Emily Wurramara and Barkaa are among the artists on the lineup of the all-new, 100 per cent First Nations music conference, BLAKSOUND.

Led by Indigenous youth and being broadcast globally online by Meeanjin, the virtual event will take place from September 6 to 8, presented in a series of workshops and discussions that look to celebrate and further the voices of emerging First Nations artists.

Also joining Wurramara as speakers are Bianca Hunt, hip-hop artist and producer DRMNGNOW, and radio personality Rhianna Patrick. Renowned artist Naomi Wenitong will deliver a keynote.

The event has been co-curated by Sycco, Jem Cassar-Daly, DOBBY and Loki Liddle, under the mentorship of Digi Youth Arts lead artistic director, Alethea Beetson.

“BLAKSOUND is an opportunity for First Nations youth to talk back and challenge the music industry at large,” Liddle said in a press release. “It is charged with powerful conversations that will shine a light on the issues we face, and the future we plan to create.”

“BLAKSOUND provides a sovereign platform for conversations that need to be heard by the wider music community,” Beetson added. “Digi Youth Arts invites the music industry to listen to our community, and then respond or where required step aside so we can continue the work of carrying on our stories through song.”

Full event details and information on how to register attendance can be found at the BLAKSOUND website.