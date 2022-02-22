Eminem and Dr. Dre albums surge up US charts following Super Bowl performance

Albums by Eminem and Dr. Dre have surged back up the US albums chart following the two artists’ performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show earlier this month.

Eminem and Dre both performed live during the February 13 show at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California along with Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Anderson .Paak and 50 Cent.

Billboard now reports that Eminem’s 2005 compilation album ‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ has returned to the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart in the US.

The greatest hits record, which previously reached Number One in the US in December 2005, has risen from 126th place to Number Eight on the Billboard 200 following Eminem’s Super Bowl appearance, racking up 31,000 equivalent album units (up 256 per cent).

Dr. Dre’s 1999-released ‘2001’ album has also shot up the Billboard 200, with the record going from 108th place to Number 9.

Sales of ‘2001’ were up by 220 per cent, taking in 30,500 units. The latest Billboard 200 chart will be published in full tomorrow (February 23).

Dre and Snoop Dogg’s ‘Still D.R.E.’ music video, meanwhile, recently surpassed one billion views on YouTube.

In his first interview after the Super Bowl Halftime Show, Dre told TMZ that he was only asked by the NFL to change “a few things” about the performance.

Speaking about Eminem’s decision to symbolically take a knee, Dre said: “That was Em doing that on his own, and there was no problem with that.”