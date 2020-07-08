Eminem and Kid Cudi to release collaborative new single this week

Eminem and Kid Cudi will release a collaborative new single called ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’ this week.

An announcement of the team-up came this evening (July 8) via Cudi’s official Twitter page, where he posted a video of his daughter Vada. “And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen…”, the rapper captioned the clip.

Speaking to the camera, Vada said: “I’m here to say that my daddy’s new single, ‘The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady’, is coming out on Friday [July 10]. Check it out.”

And now a word from Princess Vada the chosen… pic.twitter.com/xmgIMkUntz — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) July 8, 2020

Advertisement

As a fan in the replies to the upload pointed out, Cudi had directly tweeted Eminem back in May asking for his assistance. “@Eminem rap God. Help!” he said.

Marshall Mathers has not yet announced the collaboration on his social media accounts.

Kid Cudi returned with the single ‘Leader of the Delinquents’ back in April, marking his first solo track since December 2016. He has since joined forces with Travis Scott on ‘The Scotts’ and teased a ‘Kids See Ghosts’ animated show with Kanye West.

Advertisement

A recently released trailer for the latter project features the iconic Kanye West bear he used to promote his first three albums – ‘The College Dropout’, ‘Late Registration’ and ‘Graduation’. The CGI bear is voiced by West in the series, while Cudi voices a character named Kid Fox.

Last month, Eminem apologised to Diddy‘s Revolt TV after criticising them in a recently leaked verse. “I never meant for that verse to be heard, I was heated in the moment and thought better of it and decided to pull it back,” he explained.