Eminem and Nick Cannon beef is now “water under the bridge”

The beef between Eminem and Nick Cannon is “water under the bridge”, according to Royce Da 5’9″.

Eminem and Cannon’s feud spans more than a decade. The issues between them largely stemmed from Cannon’s relationship with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, who Em has dissed on multiple occasions.

Slim Shady’s most recent diss aimed at Cannon emerged in 2019 when he took a shot at his rival on Fat Joe’s ‘Lord Above’. Cannon responded with a string of his own disses including ‘Pray For Him’ and ‘The Invitation’.

Now, Cannon has posted a photograph him stood alongside Eminem’s longtime friend and collaborator Royce Da 5’9″.

“@Royceda59 told me to pull up in Detroit! Say Less!” Cannon captioned the photo. “2 Brothers Building, Manifesting and Enlightening! This @cannonsclasstv is about to be Epic! #cannonsclass.”

Royce later joked about the situation by sharing a photoshopped version of his picture with Cannon featuring a number of other people Em has beefed with over the years, including Machine Gun Kelly, Christina Aguilera and Donald Trump. In the caption he noted that the issues between Slim Shady and Cannon are a thing of the past.

“Ok I deserve this,” he wrote on Instagram. “Listen… Please stop making these. These are too hilarious… Beef between @eminem x @nickcannon is water under the bridge… Thank you to @fatjoe for helping to make it happen… Let’s spread love y’all.”

It comes after Cannon told Fat Joe last month that he wanted to end the beef with Eminem. Joe offered to be a mediator with Cannon mentioning he’d talked to Royce about settling the bad blood.

KXNG Crooked, who was a member of the Shady Records-signed Slaughterhouse alongside Royce, was asked by a fan about the photograph: “Crooked Royce recently posted a photo with Nick, Eminem’s enemy. what do you think about this?”

“They’re not enemies,” Crook replied. “It’s over.”

They’re not enemies. It’s over — itsCROOK (@CrookedIntriago) October 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Eminem‘s compilation album ‘Curtain Call: The Hits‘ has re-entered the Billboard 200 after previously falling just shy of a 10-year run on the chart.

‘Curtain Call: The Hits’ debuted at Number One in 2005 – selling approximately 441,000 copies in its first week – and remained on the chart for the next nine and a half years (496 weeks).

According to Billboard, the rapper’s compilation has now re-entered this week’s chart at Number 59.

The album already holds the record for the longest-running rap album in Billboard’s history, hitting 350 weeks in August 2017. As HipHopDX notes, however, the album is yet to beat Pink Floyd’s overall record of 741 weeks (14+ years) for the band’s 1973 classic ‘Dark Side of The Moon’. The album sat in the chart from 1973 to 1988.