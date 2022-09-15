Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre.

The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.

“I think that there was a miscommunication at the time in regards to him being on my album,” Eminem said. “I think he had wanted to do something with me [in return for appearing on Eminem’s album], and maybe gave you [Rosenberg] the idea… you said something to the effect of, ‘Well, let’s hear what the song is first,’ and he said the way that he took it was… that I don’t fuck with him.”

Advertisement

Rosenberg then responded to this, saying he didn’t “remember exactly the circumstances” surrounding his conversation with Snoop or his team. He did clarify, however, that the idea that Eminem was not a fan of Snoop’s “was obviously not the case”.

“‘Doggystyle’ changed my life,” Eminem added, referencing Snoop’s debut album from 1993. “[I’ve] looked up to him forever.”

Following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm that left him close to death for several days, however, the rappers reached out to one another. “When that thing happened with Dre, we were like, ‘Bro, this is stupid,'” Eminem said. “This is stupid as hell to be feuding right now.”

Watch a clip from the interview below:

Since rekindling their friendship, Eminem and Snoop Dogg have made several appearances together. Both were part of the Super Bowl half-time show back in February, which also included Dr. Dre, Mary J Blige, 50 Cent and Kendrick Lamar.

Advertisement

The pair also released a collaborative single, ‘From The D 2 The LBC’, and performed it as part of a joint VMAs appearance last month. Both were also recently spotted in the studio together, with Dr. Dre again behind the boards.