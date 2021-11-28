Eminem drops surprise new merch line with official action figures

Eminem has dropped a surprise range of new merch, including collectible action figures and all-black clothing.

The new range arrived last week as part of Eminem’s Black Friday collection. It includes hoodies and t-shirts emblazoned with the phrase “Mom’s Spaghetti”, which is both an iconic lyric from his song ‘Lose Yourself’, and the name of the restaurant he owns in his hometown of Detroit.

The drop also included three different Eminem action figures, one of which is modelled off the rapper’s 2000 performance at Experience Music Project. Another sports his hockey mask and chainsaw costume from a show at Meadowlands Arena, also in 2000, while the third depicts Eminem as B-Rabbit in the 2002 film 8 Mile.

The collectibles were previously launched as NFTs for his Shady Con collaboration with NiftyGateway back in April. The figurines and apparel can be found via Eminem’s website, but most items have already sold out.

Eminem opened his Mom’s Spaghetti restaurant in Detroit back in September, personally serving the first ten customers himself through the walk-up window.

Speaking of his favourite menu item post-launch, the rapper said it had to be the spaghetti sandwich.

“It’s definitely some white trash shit. I still eat it today,” he said, adding, “don’t even eat a bite of your spaghetti until you put it in the bread, because otherwise you’re gonna ruin the whole fucking thing.”