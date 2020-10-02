Eminem fan sets record for having the most tattoos of the same musician

An Eminem fan has set a world record for having the most tattoos of the same musician.

The Guinness World Records has revealed that Nikki Patterson of Aberdeen now holds the record for the most tattoos of the same musician.

The 35-year-old nail technician, who got her first tattoo when she was 18, has 52 tattoos in total. Twenty eight of them are based on Eminem, which includes 16 portraits of her musical hero.

“I heard ‘Stan’ when I was 14 and had never heard anything like that before”, she told BBC News. “It blew me away.”

Patterson got her first Eminem-related tattoo when she was 19, but the portraits are a more recent addition to her collection.

