GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Eminem interested in taking on DMX in ‘VERZUZ’ battle, says N.O.R.E.

Who do you think would take home the win?

By Will Lavin
Eminem and DMX
Are Eminem and DMX going to face off? CREDIT: Getty Images

According to rapper and podcast host N.O.R.E., Eminem is interested in taking on DMX in a ‘VERZUZ’ battle.

‘VERZUZ’ is a new form of entertainment that pits producers, songwriters, and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live.

Competitors take it in turns playing a song from a list of 20 from their discography as fans, friends and fellow artists watch on. A winner is later decided by Timbaland and Swizz Beatz.

Advertisement

Earlier today (May 18), N.O.R.E. took to Instagram where he claimed that Eminem and DMX are prepared to face off against each other for ‘VERZUZ’.

Posting a picture of him and DMX playing a giant game of Jenga, the ‘Superthug’ rapper wrote: “This moment is so Legend !!! 3 minutes before this @therealswizzz CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke.”

N.O.R.E. added that DMX was up for the challenge but it’s Jay-Z who he really wants to battle.

“X SAY HE CAN GET BUT I STILL WANT JAY HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES SHIT SORRY IF I WASNT POST TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m riding wit the DOG!!!”

Earlier this month, Fat Joe appeared as a guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s Drink Champs podcast. The Don Cartagena was asked who Eminem should against in a hypothetical Instagram Live battle.

Advertisement

“DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all-time. Legendary. Iconic. Superhero. And everything I’m saying is understated. He’s bigger than that,” Fat Joe said. “But there’s something about that white boy and his fans. Nah, bro. You wanna see some crack in the Internet? He’s gonna crash, n***a. That n***a is carefree, bro.”

Meanwhile, Ludacris has shared a preview of an unreleased Lil Wayne collaboration produced by Timbaland.

It came as the DTP rapper faced off against Nelly in the latest ‘VERZUZ’ battle, which pits producers, songwriters and artists against each other in a rap battle style format on Instagram Live.

  • In This Article:
  • Rap
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Read Next

NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.