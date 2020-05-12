Eminem and Lil Wayne admit googling their own lyrics to avoid repetition

Eminem and Lil Wayne have both claimed that they have to google their own songs prior to writing new material, in order to avoid repeating lyrics.

The pair were speaking during the most recent episode of Wayne’s Beats 1 Radio show, Young Money Radio, when Eminem mentioned the difficulties of a long rap career, saying artists like himself “start getting to the point where you rapped about everything, you rhymed every word there is to rhyme”.

Wayne then confessed that he often has to double-check his own back catalogue: “I literally have to Google my lyrics to make sure I didn’t say certain stuff.”

“Oh my God,” Eminem responded, “I swear to god, I do that too!” Wayne said that it was a marker of how long the pair had been working in the industry, adding: “Soon as you go to my Safari, it’s gonna be ‘Lil Wayne lyrics.'”

You can watch the full clip below, with the discussion about googling lyrics starting around the 9:30 mark.

Eminem also revealed during the conversation that he is recording new material while in lockdown – and that he can’t wait for “us to be able to get past this thing.”

“I’m writing,” he said, after Wayne asked him what he was up to. “I’m writing and recording a little bit, not as much as I normally do, but it’s all good.

“I’m just waiting for this, us, being able to get past this thing, whenever that’s gonna be.”

The rapper, whose latest album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ was described as “eccentric” in a three-star NME review, also recently declared 2Pac as the “greatest songwriter” of all-time.