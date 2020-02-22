Eminem responds to Lord Jamar’s claims that white rappers are “guests” in hip-hop

Eminem has responded to claims made by Brand Nubian rapper Lord Jamar that white rappers are guests in hip-hop.

Speaking with rapper and Slaughterhouse member KXNG Crooked as part of his Crook’s Corner interview series, Em agreed with the claim that he is a guest in the culture.

“That’s the funny thing. I don’t know if I got a chance to say this yet. The funny shit is, with the whole beef of a certain person, I never said I wasn’t a guest,” Em told Crook, presumably referring to Jamar. “I’m absolutely a guest. I never said I wasn’t. I never said I was king of anything, right?”

Going on to add that he doesn’t want to be the “king of hip-hop,” Em said he loves the craft of lyricism and would never put himself above any other MC.

“I don’t want to be the king of hip-hop. Who the fuck is the king of hip-hop?” he asked. “Is there a king of hip-hop? People would say, ‘Just because you sell the most records doesn’t mean you’re the best. Even though you can rap 40 million syllables doesn’t mean you’re the best.’ I care more about rhyming the syllables. I care more about the craft than any of the other stuff.”

Watch the interview in full below:

The beef between Eminem and Lord Jamar started after the Brand Nubian rapper called Em out in a series of interviews.

Eminem responded by calling Jamar out on his track ‘Fall’ from his surprise 2018 album, ‘Kamikaze’. “And as far as Lord Jamar, you better leave me the hell alone/ Or I’ll show you an Elvis clone/ Walk up in this house you own/Brush my pelvic bone,” he rapped.

In October, Eminem took aim at Jamar during a performance in Abu Dhabi.

Elsewhere in the interview with KXNG Crooked, Eminem remembered the late Juice WRLD.

Discussing his latest LP ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, he revealed how much he admired the ‘Lucid Dreams’ rapper.

“That kid was so talented,” Eminem said of Juice WRLD, who died after suffering a cardiac arrest at a Chicago airport in December. “Like his freestyle he did on Tim Westwood — what the fuck?

“To be so young, he mastered that so f—ing quickly. His potential was so off the charts,” the rapper added.