Eminem to appear on Mike Tyson’s ‘Hotboxin’ podcast later tonight

Eminem will be a guest on boxing legend Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast later tonight (March 19).

The pair recently teamed up for the ‘Godzilla’ video, taken from Eminem’s surprise album ‘Music to Be Murdered By’.

In the video, Slim Shady gets knocked out by the former heavyweight champion before waking up in hospital to Dr. Dre and a guilt-stricken Tyson trying to resuscitate him.

Advertisement

Now it seems Em is repaying the favour by appearing on the boxer’s Hotboxin’ podcast.

Tyson took to Instagram to confirm that Em would be his latest guest, following appearances from N.O.R.E., Daz and Kurupt, Trina, Dame Dash, and more.

The episode will go live at 6pm Pacific Time tonight.

The official Hotboxin’ page shared a clip of the conversation, which also sees D12‘s Mr. Porter in attendance.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Eminem has crowned the winner of his #GodzillaChallenge, after he called on social media followers to take part in the #GodzillaChallenge.

On ‘Godzilla’, Eminem raps a staggering 224 words in just 31 seconds of the final verse, as Genius reports.

Lat month, Em’s fans were subsequently invited to take up the rapid-fire challenge – prompting a huge number of impressive efforts from fans.