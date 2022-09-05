Eminem pays tribute to Pat Stay after stabbing: “One of the best battlers of all time”

Eminem has paid tribute to Canadian battle rapper Pat Stay, who was stabbed to death on Sunday (September 4).

As reported by HipHopDX, police were called to the 1600 block of Lower Water Street in Fairfax, Nova Scotia with reports of a stabbing. Stay was taken to a hospital but ultimately died of his injuries at the age of 36.

Eminem, who also came up in the battle rap circuit, took to Twitter to share his condolences: “Hip Hop lost one of the best battlers of all time. RIP @patstay … KINGS NEVER DIE!!”

Last month, Stay called out The Game after he shared his ‘The Black Slim Shady‘ diss track, which appears on The Game’s 10th album, ‘DRILLMATIC Heart Vs. Mind’.

One part of the track sees The Game imitating Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ flow, with the former rapping: “Oh, he goes platinum / And, oh, I’m on the ‘Math with him / He got all the Blackest friends / He wants to be African / Me, left for dead on the ‘Doctor’s Advocate’ / Dre never executive-produced it, I just imagined it.”

“I gotta say, as a fan losangelesconfidential its been hard to watch you desperately begging for @eminem attention trying to battle him,” Stay wrote on Instagram. “Trust me, I respect the hunger, but once you start that whole ‘he only blew up because he’s white’ type sh*t it comes off more hater-ish than competitive.”

Elsewhere, Eminem was announced as the winner of a Creative Arts Emmy Award, taking him one step closer to becoming an EGOT winner.

The star was part of an ensemble that performed at the Superbowl Halftime Show earlier this year alongside Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent and Anderson .Paak, which won three prizes at the ceremony over the weekend.