Eminem raps “I stole Black music” on ‘Elvis’ soundtrack song ‘The King And I’

Eminem and CeeLo Green have teamed up on ‘The King And I’ for the Elvis film soundtrack.

Released today, the track is co-produced by Dr. Dre and sees Eminem compare himself to Elvis Presley over the course of the ‘Jailhouse Rock’-sampling track, rapping: “I’m about to explain to you all the parallels between Elvis and me”.

“It seems obvious: one, he’s pale as me/ Second, we both been hailed as kings/ He used to rock the Jailhouse, and I used to rock The Shelter,” he raps, before adding “I stole black music, yeah, true, perhaps used it / As a tool to combat school kids / Kids came back on some bathroom shit / Now I call a hater a bidet / ’Cause they mad that they can’t do shit”.

Listen to ‘The King And I’ below.

The Elvis soundtrack is set to feature “original songs and recordings” by Presley along with the film’s star, Austin Butler. It will also include recordings from the likes of Swae Lee, Diplo, Chris Isaak, Denzel Curry, Jazmine Sullivan, and Pnau.

Kacey Musgraves will cover Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’ for the soundtrack while Doja Cat has recorded an original song entitled ‘Vegas’ that samples Presley’s ‘Hound Dog’.

Elvis is slated to land in cinemas on June 24.

Eminem most recently released an expanded version of ‘The Eminem Show’ to celebrate its 20th anniversary in late May. The collection boasts 18 bonus tracks including B-sides, live performances and instrumentals.