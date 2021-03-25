Eminem once recorded a song over the beat to Rihanna’s ‘Diamonds’

Eminem recorded a track over the beat to Rihanna‘s ‘Diamonds’ before the final song was recorded, producer Benny Blanco has revealed.

Blanco helmed the 2012 hit, which was co-written by Sia, alongside Norwegian production/songwriting duo Stargate. It appears on RiRi’s seventh album, ‘Unapologetic’.

Speaking in a new video interview with Apple Music, Blanco looked back on the track’s inception. “We wanted it to be a Kanye song or a Lana Del Rey song, I remember, at first,” he explained.

Advertisement

“We’re listening to it a few days later, and Stargate’s like, ‘Yo, we’re giving this song to Rihanna. It’s going to go’. And I was like, ‘I don’t know, man. Should we keep the beat for Kanye? I don’t know about it’.”

Blanco went on to recall handing a CD containing the ‘Diamonds’ beat to Def Jam Recordings CEO Paul Rosenberg with the instruction to pass it on to Marshall Mathers.

“And apparently, Eminem had done a song to it, too,” he said. “And I didn’t even know. And I’m sitting there… Dude. So when it happened, Paul was like, ‘Man, Em had that beat on hold’. I was like, ‘What? I didn’t even know’.”

Elsewhere in the chat, Blanco talked about his experience of working with Finneas on Justin Bieber’s 2020 track ‘Lonely’. You can watch the full conversation above.

Advertisement

Last night (March 24), Rihanna teased that she will be releasing new music “soon”. Her latest studio album, ‘Anti’, came out back in 2016.

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Eminem‘s greatest hits album ‘Curtain Call’ has spent a record-breaking full decade on the Billboard 200. Released in 2005, the collection is now the sixth longest-running full-length in the US chart.