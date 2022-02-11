Eminem says Kendrick Lamar is one of the “top-tier lyricists” of all time

Eminem has praised Kendrick Lamar in a new interview, describing the Compton rapper as one of the “top-tier lyricists” of all time.

The two artists will perform along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige during Sunday’s Super Bowl Halftime Show (February 13), which is being held at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Speaking earlier this week ahead of the joint performance, Eminem was asked by Sway Calloway on SiriusXM’s Shade 45 if he agreed that Lamar was “the most electrifying vocalist of his generation”.

“I absolutely would agree with that,” Eminem replied. “Kendrick is at the very top, top tier of lyricists. Not just of his generation, but of all time.”

Elsewhere during the interview with Sway, Eminem admitted that he was feeling nervous about Sunday’s star-studded performance.

“It’s fucking nerve-racking,” the rapper said. “This is like, to me, there’s nothing more final than live TV. You know what I’m saying? So, if you fuck up, your fuck-up is there forever.

“When Dre first asked, when the whole thing started going down and we were like, ‘OK, this might be actually serious’, I was trying to envision what Dre might do,” he added.

“I was thinking like, ‘Yeah, it’s dope that all of us are gonna rap together’ […] I didn’t expect the production to be like this.”

The Detroit rapper is bringing a pop-up of his ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ restaurant to LA this weekend to coincide with the Super Bowl.