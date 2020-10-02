Eminem’s Shady Records reimagines Joe Biden as ‘8 Mile’’s B Rabbit

Eminem’s Shady Records have compared Joe Biden to 8 Mile’s B Rabbit following this week’s presidential debate.

The Democratic nominee took part in the debate with Republican candidate and current President Donald Trump on Tuesday (September 29).

Yesterday (October 1), the rapper’s label shared a meme from the event that – thanks to some editing – saw Biden re-enacting a scene from the film’s end.

Advertisement

The video sees the politician walking on stage to Mobb Deep’s ‘Shook Ones Pt 2’, before appearing to lip-sync lines including: “Now everybody from the 313 / Put your motherfucking hands up and follow me.”

The label captioned the post: “Biden Rabbit? VOTE!” Watch the video below now.

Eminem played B Rabbit in the 2003 movie, which followed a young rapper trying to make it big. He won the Oscar for Best Original Song for ‘Lose Yourself’, which featured on the film’s soundtrack. Earlier this year, he returned to the ceremony for a surprise performance of the track.

Advertisement

Recently, a super-fan of the star set the record for having the most tattoos of the same musician. Nikki Patterson of Aberdeen has 28 Eminem-related tattoos, including 16 portraits of the musician.

Meanwhile, Fat Joe has revealed that Eminem called him to try and convince him to come out of retirement. The revelation came during a conversation with Big Sean on his Instagram Live show The Fat Joe Show. The pair were talking about Sean’s new album ‘Detroit 2’ when the conversation moved to Eminem, who appears on the album on ‘Friday Night Cypher’.