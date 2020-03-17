Eminem quashes rumours of new album ‘Marshall Law’ after mixup over coronavirus

Eminem has been forced to deny that he’s releasing a new album called ‘Marshall Law’ thanks to an online mixup amid the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (March 16), Florida senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter in a bid to halt the spread of “completely false” information regarding the US going into Martial Law, which involves the military stepping in to suspend ordinary law.

However, a misspelling from Rubio resulted in the term ‘Marshall Law’ going viral – and some Eminem fans soon began to believe a new project was in the works.

Just heard Eminem dropped a new album “Marshall’s law” shit gotta be fire 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — 💂🏼‍♀️ (@Tywoodss) March 16, 2020

Woahhhh eminem is working hard. Releasing a new album called Marshall law when he's only just released Music To Be Murdered By?? Younger rappers could never 🤷‍♀️💅 pic.twitter.com/0bwRgnbfQN — Adam Driver's Wife (@wokestofscrolls) March 16, 2020

When I heard Marshal Law I thought it was @Eminem new album — Brandon W. S. (@BrandonStrabley) March 16, 2020

Marshall law is the name of eminem's new album — MWUnicorn (@MWUnicorn) March 16, 2020

@Eminem is dropping a new album called “Marshall Law” ⁉️ Can anybody confirm this? — Daniel Reynolds (@DannyReynolds95) March 16, 2020

Is Marshall Law the name of Eminem's new album? — Major Cornholio (@sneknostep) March 16, 2020

Clearing up the confusion, Mathers later posted to Twitter: “Sorry guys… Marshall Law: not a thing.” The rapper shared the message alongside a follow-up tweet from Rubio, who apologised for the typo. “My bad,” he wrote.

You can see that interaction below.

Sorry guys… Marshall Law: not a thing. https://t.co/YKm1b5UGBE — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) March 17, 2020

In response, fans began sharing memes based on the unexpected crossover. “If ‘Marshall Law’ isn’t Eminem’s next diss track what are we even doing,” wrote one Twitter user.

See a selection of those posts below.

very soon on NBC: Marshall Law. pic.twitter.com/j4aCtLDMa6 — ᴀsɪᴀ 🪐 (@shadysdimple) March 16, 2020

Eminem is now running the White house #MarshallLaw 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/NP92jta8Io — Vanessa Basilio (@vanessadanica) March 17, 2020

if "Marshall Law" isn't Eminem's next diss track what are we even doing pic.twitter.com/8ujdrl39Bt — shauna (@goldengateblond) March 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised UK citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

In other news, Eminem recently shared the official video for ‘Godzilla’ in which he pays tribute to Juice WRLD. The late Chicago rapper had recorded a guest verse for the Music To Be Murdered By’ cut.