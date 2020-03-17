News Music News

Eminem quashes rumours of new album ‘Marshall Law’ after mixup over coronavirus

Whoops

Tom Skinner
Eminem has been forced to deny that he’s releasing a new album called ‘Marshall Law’ thanks to an online mixup amid the coronavirus crisis.

Yesterday (March 16), Florida senator Marco Rubio took to Twitter in a bid to halt the spread of “completely false” information regarding the US going into Martial Law, which involves the military stepping in to suspend ordinary law.

However, a misspelling from Rubio resulted in the term ‘Marshall Law’ going viral – and some Eminem fans soon began to believe a new project was in the works.

Clearing up the confusion, Mathers later posted to Twitter: “Sorry guys… Marshall Law: not a thing.” The rapper shared the message alongside a follow-up tweet from Rubio, who apologised for the typo. “My bad,” he wrote.

You can see that interaction below.

In response, fans began sharing memes based on the unexpected crossover. “If ‘Marshall Law’ isn’t Eminem’s next diss track what are we even doing,” wrote one Twitter user.

See a selection of those posts below.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised UK citizens to avoid all “non-essential” contact with others as cases of the virus continue to increase worldwide.

In other news, Eminem recently shared the official video for ‘Godzilla’ in which he pays tribute to Juice WRLD. The late Chicago rapper had recorded a guest verse for the Music To Be Murdered By’ cut.

