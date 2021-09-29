Eminem teases new collaboration for ‘Venom 2’ soundtrack

Eminem has announced a new collaboration for Venom 2 – check out the teaser below.

The rapper contributed his ‘Kamikaze’ track ‘Venom’ to the 2018 film of the same name, with recent online rumours suggesting he was on board for its upcoming sequel, Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Taking to social media today (September 29), Marshall Mathers shared an 18-second instrumental of a new team-up with Skylar Grey, Polo G and Mozzy. It plays over a graphic of the Venom 2 logo before the clip transforms to reveal the featured acts’ names.

In the caption, Eminem tagged his collaborators and the official Venom 2 Twitter page. He also attached the thinking, speaker and snake emojis – you can see the video in the post below.

Fans speculated last week that Eminem was primed to release a new album on October 1 after clues from close collaborators – including Skylar Grey – emerged online. However, Venom 2 is due to hit US cinemas on that same date, suggesting it is also when the new collaboration will arrive.

Mozzy’s manager also tweeted that his client had been in the studio with both Eminem and Polo G.

Marshall Mathers released his latest studio album, ‘Music To Be Murdered By’, in January 2020. It was followed up by the expanded ‘Music to Be Murdered By – Side B’ at the end of the year.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is due to land in UK cinemas on October 15. Directed by Andy Serkis and starring Tom Hardy, the film has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic.