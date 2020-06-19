Eminem has teased plans to mark the 10th anniversary of his seventh studio album ‘Recovery’ on his social media accounts.

The rapper released the record, which features the singles ‘Love The Way You Lie’, ‘Not Afraid’ and ‘No Love’, on June 18, 2010.

Eminem shared a 30-second video on his Twitter page yesterday (June 18), featuring some of the biggest songs from the record. “Music is my time machine,” he wrote in the caption, referencing a lyric from ‘Cinderella Man’.

“#RECOVERY10 more coming Monday!” he added. See the post below now.

In May, the star celebrated the 20th anniversary of ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ with a listening party and live-stream Q&A. During the latter, the rapper told fans that Outkast’s Andre 3000 is the one artist he would most like to collaborate with. Eminem name-checked him on 2002’s ‘Till I Collapse’, but the pair have yet to work together.

Earlier this week (June 15), Eminem shared a list of his favourite rappers of all-time. YouTuber NoLifeShaq shared a tweet reading: “Who is the greatest rapper of all time,” with a video attached of himself DMing the same question to a host of rappers including Drake and Travis Scott.

Eminem unexpectedly replied to the tweet, saying: “For me, in no particular order… Toss up between wayne, pac, royce, jay, redman, treach, g. rap, biggie & king crook…. Plus redman, LL, nas, joyner, kendrick, cole, andre, rakim, kane…”

The rapper surprise-released his new album ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ at the start of 2020. Reviewing the album, NME wrote that it saw Eminem “growing old disgracefully,” adding: “The 47-year-old has surprise-released another album. This one veers between maturity and adolescent outbursts, between clumsy pop commercialism and something close to outsider art. If he sometimes sounds stuck in the past, Eminem also proves himself capable of growth.”