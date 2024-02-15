Eminem to produce new documentary on stan culture

Eminem will be co-producing a new documentary, Stans, based on his overzealous fans.

According to a report from Variety, the rapper’s upcoming documentary is named after the term he coined with his 2000 song of the same name featuring Dido. In the song, Eminem raps from the point of view of a delusional fan who thinks he shares a parasocial relationship with the rapper.

Per Variety‘s report, Stans will be a “revealing, edgy, and disarmingly personal journey into the world of superfandom, told through the lens of one of the world’s most iconic and enduring artists, Eminem, and the fans that worship him.”

Eminem’s long-time manager Paul Rosenberg said of the documentary: “Stans will be the opportunity for us to to turn the camera around and ask the audience about being fans — and in some cases, fanatics. This is a study of the relationship between fanbase and artist through the lens of one of Eminem’s most fascinating songs and one of the world’s most important entertainers.”

Eminem will co-produce the documentary under his Shady Films banner, with Steven Leckart serving as its director. A release date has yet to be announced, but the film is slated to release sometime later this year.

In other news, Eminem recently reignited his feud with Benzino on his new song ‘Doomsday Pt 2’. The track reignites the feud Eminem had with the former publisher of The Source magazine and occasional rapper in the mid-2000s and sees him mock Benzino’s financial status and physical appearance.

Elsewhere, the ‘Love The Way You Lie’ rapper requested a protective order against The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon as part of an ongoing trademark dispute last year.