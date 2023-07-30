Eminem walks boxer Terence Crawford to ring for title fight

Eminem walked boxer Terence Crawford to the ring for his welterweight title fight in Las Vegas last night (July 29).

Crawford was fighting Errol Spence Jr. on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena, and chose Marshall Mathers’ ‘Lose Yourself’ as his walk-on music.

When the song began playing, Eminem emerged alongside Crawford to walk to the ring and said to the crowd: “Las Vegas, make some noise for the next, undisputed welterweight champion of the world.”

See the ringwalk below.

🎤 "How did you pull off getting Eminem to walk you out tonight!?" Terence Crawford, that is what you call an entrance 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xRugS4wF4y — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 30, 2023

The walk came after Crawford asked fans on Instagram who should accompany him to the ring on the night, adding himself: “I think it would be dope to have Eminem walk me out.”

Eminem then responded in the comments: “This is 2 crazy.!!! You r 1 of my favorite boxers rn!”

Crawford ended up beating Spence with a ninth-round knockout. “They said I wasn’t good enough and I couldn’t beat these welterweights,” he said after the fight.

“I just kept my head to the sky and kept praying to God that I would get the opportunity to show the world how great Terence Crawford is. Tonight, I believe I showed how great I am.”

The appearance was Eminem’s second surprise public showing this month, after he joined Ed Sheeran onstage during a stop on the US leg of the singer’s ‘Mathematics’ world tour.

Sheeran began to play a cover of 2002 hit ‘Lose Yourself’ from the 8 Mile Soundtrack, telling the crowd he had only began to rehearse it earlier in the day, adding: “We’ll see how it goes.”

As the UK singer-songwriter played the track, Eminem emerged onto the stage and was met by an eruption of cheers from the crowd.

Last year, Sheeran joined Eminem for a performance of ‘Stan’ when the latter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

Recounting the performance, Sheeran said: “I remember getting the call to do it. I was shooting… 14 music videos back to back… and it was like on my day off from shooting the music videos, and I was like, ‘I can’t say no. I can’t.’

“So, I got a plane straight after my music video, flew there for the song, and then that night flew back. It was really worth it.”